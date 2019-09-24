BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are still undefeated after a 21-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

For the first time since 2011, the Bills start off the season 3-0. And while the game wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, this start of the season is impressive by any NFL standard.

This week on Sports Talk Live Buffalo, the crew discussed the Bills home opener win over the Bengals and what it would take for the team to win against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Watch Sports Talk Live Buffalo every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. on WGRZ. Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni is joined by Buffalo News Bills beat writers Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski and Jason Wolf for the show.

RELATED: Harrison Phillips done for year with torn ACL

RELATED: Take 2: Adam and Vic on Bills win over Bengals

RELATED: Week 3: Bills beat Bengals, improve to 3-0 for first time since 2011