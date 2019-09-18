BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are off to a great start winning their first two games of the season.

After beating the New York Jets last week the Bills returned to MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon and beat the other team that plays in that stadium, the New York Giants, 28-14.

The Sports Talk Live crew discussed the Bills win over the Giants and looked ahead to Sundays home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills haven't started a season with three straight wins since 2011.

Watch Sports Talk Live Buffalo every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. on WGRZ-TV. Channel Two sports director Adam Benigni is joined by Buffalo News Bills beat writers Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski and Jason Wolf for the show.

