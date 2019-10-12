BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Monday night the Sports Talk Live Buffalo crew discusses the Buffalo Bills game from the day before and looks ahead to the next game.

This week the crew discusses the Bills narrow loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore made it nine straight wins with a 24-17 win over the Bills Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.

Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni and the Buffalo News crew, Bills beat reports Vic Carucci and Jay Skurski say what they liked and didn't like about the Bills loss to Baltimore. The crew also looks ahead and make their predictions about what will happen Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

This week the Bills head for Pittsburgh with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. If the Bills beat the Steelers they are in the playoffs.

Sports Talk Live Buffalo will air from Heinz Field Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. right before Football Night in America.

