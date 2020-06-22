Sports reporter and anchor Stu Boyar retires from WGRZ

Sports reporter and anchor Stu Boyar announced his retirement to the staff earlier this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A valuable member of the WGRZ sports team is hanging up his microphone and camera.

Sports reporter and anchor Stu Boyar announced his retirement to the staff earlier this month.

Boyar, who was born in the Rochester-area got into broadcasting in the early 1970s doing radio WAXC radio.

After graduating from Syracuse University in 1977, Boyar worked at WHEC-TV and WSEE-TV before coming to WGRZ-TV in 1985.

Boyar has covered the NHL, MLB NFL, NBA, NCAA basketball and hockey during his sports career. .He's also covered professional tennis (men and women), soccer and auto racing, as well as college and high school sports.

While working at Channel 2 since 1985, Stu has covered the Buffalo Bills' four Super Bowl runs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, the World Series, NCAA basketball and hockey tournaments and numerous high school sports events.

Boyar will now get to spend more time with his wife Susan and their two daughters.

We wish Stu all of the best!