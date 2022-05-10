Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

Jordan Poyer needs 8 more interceptions to receive $1 million for his foundation from Pat McAfee.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Jordan Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation.

Poyer has had 4 interceptions so far this season, which McAfee says puts him on track to have 17 total. So Pat challenged Poyer to have 17 interceptions, then made his way down to 13, before finally landing on 12 picks for the season.

During the interview, Poyer said he takes challenges very personally and his foundation tweeted out "Alright... we have a deal."

So if Poyer has 12 picks in 16 games, which would be one more than the "modern" record currently held by Trevon Diggs, he'll get $1 million dollars for "The Jordan Poyer Foundation."

Poyer made 2 interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens, another against the Tennesse Titans, and his first in the season opener against the LA Rams.