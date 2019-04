BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are plenty of hockey fans in Western New York and they're in for a special treat Tuesday night.

NBCSN will broadcast two game sevens in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Toronto and Boston will play game seven at seven o'clock and then at 10 o'clock San Jose and Vegas will play game seven.

Two on Your Side's Stu Boyar says these are games you simply do not want to miss.