BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday night Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner will represent the Sabres in the NHL All Star game in San Jose. The Sabres last had multiple All-Stars in 2007, when Danny Briere, Brian Campbell and Ryan Miller were starters on a Lindy Ruff-coached Eastern Conference team.

Before the game Saturday on WGRZ-TV there will be a special edition of Sports Talk Sunday. It will air at 7:30 Saturday evening just before the game.

WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni hosts the show and its joined by Channel 2 colleague Stu Boyar. Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski from the Buffalo News are also featured on the show.

Interviews with Eichel and Skinner are featured and the Sabres season to this point is broken down. There is also a look ahead to the remainder of the Sabres season and of course plenty of NHL All Star talk.