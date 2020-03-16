BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday afternoon Bills guard Quinton Spain spoke to the media in a conference call.

Spain, an undrafted free agent signed a one year deal with the Bills before the 2019 season. He was a free agent but signed a three year, 15 million dollar deal with the Bills on Monday.

Spain is excited to return to the Bills.

"Just what (Sean) McDermott has got going on here and the system and the stuff he wants us to do and my teammates and the work ethic we have and how we practice and how we show up for games and how we play. I adapted to that and I just want to stay with it. I believe we have something special," said Spain.

Spain added he uses being undrafted as motivation to prove he belongs in the NFL. He certainly seems to have achieved that goal.