Here come the sons: Guerrero, Tatis voted All-Star starters

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star, and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved.
Toronto’s first baseman and San Diego’s shortstop were among nine first-time All-Stars elected to start the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.
Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández also were first-time All-Stars chosen in fan voting, joined by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, picked as the American League’s designated hitter.
Other first-timers include Boston third baseman Rafael Devers, Cincinnati outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.