Here come the sons: Guerrero, Tatis voted All-Star starters

Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernández were named MLB All-Star starters.

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star, and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved.

The youngest player EVER to lead @MLB in All-Star voting ⭐️



Congrats, Vladdy! 💥 pic.twitter.com/jLVvyyI4Pi — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 2, 2021

Toronto’s first baseman and San Diego’s shortstop were among nine first-time All-Stars elected to start the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández also were first-time All-Stars chosen in fan voting, joined by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, picked as the American League’s designated hitter.

Offence. Defence. Leadership.



He's the definition of an All-Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/02fHSqcnbP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 2, 2021

Other first-timers include Boston third baseman Rafael Devers, Cincinnati outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.