Amazing! Record-setting fans sing national anthem at Charlotte FC opener following technical issues

The now-viral moment was captured by WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein, who was in the stands during the national anthem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've ever wanted to know what over 74,000 people singing the national anthem sounds like, then here's your chance.

The record-setting crowd at Charlotte FC's inaugural home match had a moment of synergy during the singing of the national anthem Saturday evening at Bank of America Stadium.

After fans noticed technical issues as "The Voice" winner Michelle Brooks-Thompson began singing, it didn't take them long to join in, reverberating throughout the stadium.

The microphone went out for the National Anthem ahead of Charlotte FC’s home opener & this happened. Wow. Chills. This crowd is amazing.@wcnc | #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/KIDqBGJuZL — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 6, 2022

The now-viral moment was captured by WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein, who was in the stands during the national anthem.

Charlotte FC had sold roughly 73,500 tickets for Saturday, and before the game got underway, the team revealed they had broken the MLS record with 74,479 fans in attendance.

Earlier this week, Charlotte FC said it has sold enough tickets to break the MLS attendance record on Saturday against LA Galaxy.

The record crowd for any MLS match was 72,584 prior to Saturday.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.