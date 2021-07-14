x
Skinner waives no-trade clause ahead of expansion draft

This allows the Sabres to protect more young talent from being selected by the Seattle Kraken.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) plays against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has agreed to waive his no-movement clause. That frees the team from having to protect him in the Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft next week. Skinner’s agent, Don Meehan, confirmed his client’s decision. It is unlikely Skinner will be selected by the Kraken. The under-performing winger has six years left on an eight-year, $72 million contract. The move allows Buffalo to keep an additional forward or defenseman upon submitting its protected list of players this weekend.