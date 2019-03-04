BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has set a new career high in goals this season, the last couple of months have been tough for him.

Skinner has scored just twice in his last 23 games and has only eight goals in the last 32 games. Skinner scored his 38th goal of the season in Tuesday night's loss to Nashville.

While Sabres fans have been focused on the future, especially Skinner's, his focus remains squarely on the team.

"I'm a Sabre, I'm part of this team, and those type of things will sort themselves out, but I'm not closed out to anything," Skinner said Wednesday.

The Sabres had an optional skate that Skinner did not participate in. Skinner said he hasn't much throughout the season either about his contract situation or free agency.

On Wednesday, when asked about it, he said, “For me, I’m part of the team. I think in the midst of a season you’re trying your best as a player to try to help the team win, and that’s my focus the whole season, and in particular the last couple of months, when things haven’t been going our way. And that will continue to be my focus the last two games and then after that, you can reflect and think about the season as much as you want and break it down.”

Skinner always preaches team first, and even as he approaches what could be his first ever 40-goal season, he talked about his teammates.

"For me, it shows how well the line is or how you’re playing as a team. To create and score goals in this league you need all five guys on the ice,” he said.

The Sabres close out the home portion of their schedule Thursday night against Ottawa. They wrap up the season Saturday night against the Red Wings in Detroit.