ZÜRICH, Switzerland — FIFA says its ruling council will pick the 2023 Women’s World Cup host on June 25. The contest is among Brazil, Japan, Colombia, and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand.

The open vote of the 37-member FIFA Council will see the result of each round of balloting and each voter’s choice made public. FIFA inspection teams visited the four bid candidates in January and February. FIFA says their evaluation reports will be published in early June.

The 2023 World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams. There were 24 at the 2019 edition won by the United States in France.

