BUFFALO, NY - In 2013, Jake Sisson was the Connolly Cup as the top high school football player in Western New York. After a great career at Jamestown High School he went on to Edinboro State University in Pennsylvania.

Sisson put up great numbers for the Fighting Scotts in his three years as the starting quarterback. Sisson has contacted numerous NFL and CFL teams but has not received much of a response.

Sisson will head to China with USA in June for the World University games.

While excited to represent his country he's also hoping this will get his name out there more and get a chance to compete against the best - the pro's.

© 2018 WGRZ