BUFFALO, N.Y. — Unfortunately the Olympics were cancelled this year and pushed back to 2021. That means the world won't get to see American gymnast Simone Biles perform on the biggest stage for at least another year.

Biles is the world's most decorated gymnast. She's so good when she doesn't do something spectacular, which is never, its big news.

While most young people can do handstands, the great majority aren't nearly as talented as the world's top gymnast. Biles posted a video on Twitter of her doing a handstand that lasts nearly a minute.

That's far from the most remarkable part of the video. In it she takes her sweatpants with her feet while still doing the handstand.

Biles was competing in a handstand challenge on social media.

