BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Mass of Christian Burial for Western New York high school sports icon Dick Gallagher is set for Monday.

Gallagher passed away at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness.

He also spent decades working in the addiction treatment field, with special attention to young people.

Mass begins at 11:30 a.m.at St. Amelia's Catholic in the Town of Tonawanda.