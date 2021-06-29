Semien, Bichette power Blue Jays to 9-3 win over Mariners

The Blue Jays have now won eight of their last nine games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3.

The Blue Jays produced 15 hits in opening a three-game series with their eighth win in nine games.

All nine starters had a hit. It’s the 35th game in which the Blue Jays have had at least 10 hits. That matches the Astros for the most in the majors.

Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray struck out 10 while giving up five hits, a walk and three earned runs over six innings.