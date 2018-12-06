JAMESTOWN, NY-- Western New York is getting another team.

The semi-pro Rebels of the North American Hockey League announced they are moving to Jamestown from Philadelphia.

The owner says there was too much competition for fans in a big city like Philadelphia. And he says if folks in the community want to get involved with the team, they would love your help.

"This isn't a big money-making thing. this isn't the NHL where they make zillions of dollars. We need people to come out and help. We need scorekeepers, we need goal judges, we need people that want to work. We need people that want to help. And we want to be part of the community," says owner Ken Dennis

There are some Sabres you'd recognize that played in the NAHL including: Ryan Miller, Matt Moulson and Casey Nelson.

The Rebels should be on the ice for training camp at the Northwest Arena this summer with games starting in the fall.



