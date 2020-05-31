x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

sports

Sefolosha: 'Emotional wounds haven't healed'

Floyd tragedy a grim reminder of Sefolosha's experience with police
Credit: AP
Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha (18) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK — Thabo Sefolosha says watching video of George Floyd's death awakened painful memories of what happened to him five years ago in New York City. 

The NBA veteran suffered a broken leg and other injuries while being arrested outside a Manhattan nightclub.

 He later settled a case alleging his civil rights were violated. Sefolosha tells The Associated Press that his leg has healed, but the emotional wounds have not. He says his treatment by police left lasting feelings of anger, frustration and a distrust of law enforcement.

RELATED: Alonso speaks out against racial injustice

RELATED: Peaceful protest turns violent in the City of Buffalo

RELATED: Goodell issues statement regarding George Floyd's death