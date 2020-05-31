Sefolosha: 'Emotional wounds haven't healed'

NEW YORK — Thabo Sefolosha says watching video of George Floyd's death awakened painful memories of what happened to him five years ago in New York City.
The NBA veteran suffered a broken leg and other injuries while being arrested outside a Manhattan nightclub.
He later settled a case alleging his civil rights were violated. Sefolosha tells The Associated Press that his leg has healed, but the emotional wounds have not. He says his treatment by police left lasting feelings of anger, frustration and a distrust of law enforcement.