Second Period dooms Sabres vs. Red Wings

The Red Wings beat Buffalo 6-2 Thursday night in Detroit.
Late in the first period Thursday night there was a flash of what can be for the Sabres. 

Former first round pick Dylan Cozens fed Rasmus Asplund on a backhand pass through the neutral zone that allowed Asplund to score off the right wing and give the Sabres a 1-0 lead. 

Then reality set in as Detroit pulled away to win 6-2. 

Asplund had a goal and an assist on the night. 

Then the second period started. 

Detroit scored four times in the period, including three goals in the first 5:18 to take control of the game. 

Buffalo got a power play goal from Arttu Ruotsalainen to cut the lead to 3-2, but Detrot was able to extend the lead with a pair of goals in the third period as well. 

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up five goals on 31 shots. 

Buffalo fell to 0-2 on the preseason. 

They host Pittsburgh Friday night. 