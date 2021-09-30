Second Period dooms Sabres vs. Red Wings

Late in the first period Thursday night there was a flash of what can be for the Sabres.
Former first round pick Dylan Cozens fed Rasmus Asplund on a backhand pass through the neutral zone that allowed Asplund to score off the right wing and give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.
Then reality set in as Detroit pulled away to win 6-2.
Asplund had a goal and an assist on the night.
Then the second period started.
Detroit scored four times in the period, including three goals in the first 5:18 to take control of the game.
Buffalo got a power play goal from Arttu Ruotsalainen to cut the lead to 3-2, but Detrot was able to extend the lead with a pair of goals in the third period as well.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up five goals on 31 shots.
Buffalo fell to 0-2 on the preseason.
They host Pittsburgh Friday night.