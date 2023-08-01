Seattle-based Buffalo Bills fans reflect on worldwide support for Damar Hamlin

Bills Backers, Buffalo Bills fans living out of town, has more than 400 chapters worldwide. KING 5 talks with the Seattle chapter about support for Damar Hamlin.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle may be home to the Seahawks, but it's also home to Buffalo transplants who stayed loyal to the Bills.

Even while living outside of western New York, Bills Backers are still part of the "Bills Mafia" family. There are 400 Bills Backers chapters worldwide. The chapters host game day gatherings and NFL Draft watch parties at local bars and restaurants in each group's city.

The Emerald City is home to Bills Backers of Seattle.

When second-year Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle during a Monday Night Football matchup on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, the shocking news quickly spread on social media.

Members of Bills Backers of Seattle immediately started texting one another trying to find more information about what happened.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Ultimately, the group hoped to support one another and Bills Mafia after such a traumatic instance on the playing field.

Since being treated, Hamlin remains at the hospital in critical condition but medical officials said his neurological function is "excellent."

Hamlin has shared some recent posts on social media as of Saturday and Sunday. A post on Sunday morning read in part, 'Tell Someone You Love Them Today!"

This has brought hope to Bills fans locally and globally.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Bills Backers of Seattle chapter members will gather at Art Marble 21 on South Lake Union in Seattle for the Bills final regular season game at home against the New England Patriots.

Another wave of hope has come in the form of people donating to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation fundraising page. It started out with a $2,500 fundraising goal but has grown to more than $8.4M as of 9 o'clock Sunday morning.

Tom Rinow and Brian Alf, both from Buffalo and members of Bills Backers of Seattle, said the foundation donations have been one of the most uplifting instances since Hamlin was rushed off the field.

Rinow and Alf shared their thoughts on the past six days live on KING 5 Mornings on Sunday. To watch the conversation, click the video player above.

Bills Backers of Seattle is hosting its own raffles to raise money for Hamlin's foundation.

Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! 🫶🏾3️⃣ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 7, 2023

Rinow and Alf said anyone is welcome to Art Marble 21 to join dozens of Bills fans for Buffalo's first game since the MNF game in Cincinnati.

NFL teams that played on Saturday sported No. 3 patches on their jerseys and wore "Love for Damar" shirts during pregame. All 32 teams playing in week 18 will do the same.