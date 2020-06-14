Schauffele leads Charles Schwab Challenge after three rounds

Xander Schauffele has a one-stroke lead. Among the 14 players separated by three shots at the top were Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The PGA Tour has returned after three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it hasn't taken long for fans to see what they were missing.

Xander Schauffele made a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 66 and a one-shot lead over an All-Star cast at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Among those one shot behind were Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Among the 14 players separated by three shots were Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

That sets up what should by a dynamic Sunday with no spectators allowed on the course.

But there were unofficial spectators watching at Colonial even though none are allowed on the course. There weren't even tickets for Colonial members. But some of them had obstructed views from one of three temporary party tents and grandstands set up in the yards of nearby homes.