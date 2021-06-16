x
Sanchez, Cole power Yankees past Blue Jays

New York won a second straight game in a 3-2 final over Toronto at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Gerrit Cole pitched eight effective innings, pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez connected for a two-run homer and Aroldis Chapman dodged trouble in the ninth as the New York Yankees held off the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. Sánchez’s 10th homer of the season in the seventh gave the Yankees back-to-back wins behind key pinch hits, following Clint Frazier’s go-ahead double in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 6-5 victory. Chapman allowed hits to the first two batters in the ninth, putting runners at second and third, but escaped for his 14th save. Cole held the Blue Jays to four hits. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio homered for Toronto, which has lost three straight and five of seven.