NEW ORLEANS — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees.

The person says the Saints and Winston are in “advanced” talks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing.

Winston passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last season but also threw 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay has replaced Winston with ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the Saints say reserve quarterback Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.

RELATED: 2 University at Buffalo players sign NFL contracts as free agents

RELATED: Bills take wide receiver in 4th round, quarterback in 5th

RELATED: Bills add Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in 5th round

RELATED: Bills' Beane happy after two Friday draft picks