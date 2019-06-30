The day started with a roar. Victor Olofsson swung down the left wing, cut to the middle and slid the puck past 31st overall pick Ryan Johnson before snapping a shot over the blocker of camp invitee Darion Hanson from Union College.

The crowd at HarborCenter stood and cheered.

The Sabres closed the 2019 edition of their development camp with the French Connection 3-on-3 tournament. It’s an important opportunity in the summer to help the team’s prospects build NHL habits.

On Saturday, as was the case all week long, Olofsson was the best player on the ice.

“Victor’s come in and done a great job throughout the entire week," gushed Sabres general manager Jason Botterill. "It’s great seeing him take his off-ice training very seriously and it’s great seeing how he’s interacting from a leadership perspective with our young players.”

“I’m just going to work really hard the rest of the summer like I did up to this point," deadpanned Olofsson. "There’s nothing special really. Just super excited for camp and I’m going to be ready.”

While Olofsson will be pushing hard to earn a spot on the opening night roster in the fall, Tage Thompson is working to make sure he’s not forgotten after playing 65 games this past season.

“It was a good week all around I think," said the towering Thompson, who mentioned he's already added "eight or nine pounds" from his playing weight last year. He's aiming to be at 215 pounds by the time camp rolls around.

"Just coming in, trying to make a good impression, being positive, and trying to help out the younger guys,” he said.

As far as the games went, the goals came early and often.

Camp invitee Dawson DiPietro from Western Michigan had three in the first two games. First-rounder Dylan Cozens had an assist in limited action before exiting with an injury.

In the final, Team Hasek rode an early goal and unsurprisingly stellar goaltending for most of the game before a late Will Borgen equalizer for Team Perreault sent it to a shootout.

Following several dazzling attempts and a little trash talking, Marcus Davidsson put Team Hasek up and Hanson stopped Casey Fitzgerald to give Team Hasek the title.

The real trophy for these players though is the lasting impression left with management that they hope helps them to earn a spot on an NHL roster in the years to come.