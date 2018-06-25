BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Victor Antipin won't be back in Buffalo after general manager Jason Botterill says the Sabres won't issue the Russian-born defenseman a qualifying offer.



The decision means Antipin will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The 25-year-old Antipin was inconsistent in his lone season with Buffalo after opening his pro career playing in the Kontintental Hockey League.



He had 10 assists in 47 games last season. Antipin also became the odd-man out on a Sabres team restocking the blue line.



The Sabres did send qualifying offers to six forwards. Justin Bailey, Nick Baptiste, Sean Malone, Danny O'Regan, Sam Reinhart and C.J. Smith.

Sabres GM Jason Botterill says the team is working on a long term deal with Reinhart and that the team would like to sign Scott Wilson, who was not given a qualifying offer as a free agent. Wilson becomes a free agent July 1st.

