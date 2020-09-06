Sabres' Simmonds on Hockey Diversity Alliance

Seven current or former black NHL players have formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance to fight racism and intolerance in the sport. Akim Aliu and San Jose's Evander Kane will lead the group, which also includes Trevor Daley, Matt Dumba, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart and recently retired Joel Ward. The alliance will be independent of the NHL but hopes to work in tandem with the league to promote diversity and inclusion. One goal of the group is to inspire future players to be able to “express their culture, identity, values and personality without fear of retribution.”