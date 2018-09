BUFFALO, N.Y. - With the regular season starting next Thursday, the Sabres continue to work on their roster.

Saturday they placed three players on waivers. Forwards Justin Bailey and Nick Baptiste and defenseman Matt Tennyson.

Teams have until noon on Sunday to claim any of the three players if not they are scheduled to join the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

The Sabres also assigned defenseman Lawrence Pilut to Rochester.

