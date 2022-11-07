Sabres unveil new black & red Goathead uniforms

The team unveiled the full black & red Goathead uniforms Monday, which will serve as the team’s alternative third jersey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s lights out at the KeyBank Center and The Buffalo Sabres are giving their fans something to root for.

The team unveiled the full black & red Goathead uniforms Monday, which will serve as the team’s alternative third jersey.

The Sabres made the reveal on Twitter this morning, after sharing a live stream of goats being let loose in the locker room. The goats, by the way, belong to Brandon Beane’s family.

The Sabres will be wearing the jerseys 12 times throughout the season, starting on November 23 against the St. Louis Blues.