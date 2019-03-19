BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres have a couple of streaks that they'd like to see end Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Sabres haven't beat the Leafs this season dropping all three games played against the Leafs so far this season. And the Sabres haven't won two straight games since the middle of December.

Veteran forward Kyle Okposo said That's just a stat that boggles my mind... It's a tough one to hang you hat on. We want to finish strong here and tomorrow is a huge game. You know we can get back that... start believing in ourselves and beat the Leafs as well."

Evan Rodrigues added "You can't really complain when you just haven't done it. Its something that obviously you don't want to have be a thing but it is and we have a chance tomorrow to get rid of that."

The Sabres are coming off a shootout win over St. Louis Sunday evening.