BUFFALO, NY- The Sabres traded Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis Sunday night.

In return, the Sabres get a first round draft choice next year, a second rounder in 2021 and three players.

TRADE: We've acquired forwards Tage Thompson, Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka, a 1st-round pick in 2019, and a 2nd-round pick in 2021 in exchange for Ryan O’Reilly. pic.twitter.com/I84OOvhCFP — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 2, 2018

The players are enters Tage Thompson and Patrik Berglund and winger Vladimir Sobotka.

