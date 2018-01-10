With the season set to open Thursday night, the Sabres made some news on the transaction wire in a deal with the Nashville Predators.

The Sabres acquired minor league defenseman Jack Dougherty in exchange for forward Nick Baptiste.

Dougherty was Nashville's second round pick (51st overall) in the 2014 NHL draft. He's played 141-games with AHL Milwaukee over two seasons and has yet to see time in the NHL.

In exchange the Sabres sent forward Nick Baptiste to Nashville. He spit time between the Sabres and Rochester Americans last season. Baptiste had four goals and two assists in 33-games with the Sabres. He played 36 with AHL Rochester.

OTHER NEWS:

-The Sabres say forward Scott Wilson has successful surgery on a fractured ankle. Wilson is expected to miss eight to ten weeks.

-The Sabres sent former first round pick Alex Nylander to AHL Rochester on Monday along with defenseman Brendan Guhle and Brandon Hickey.

© 2018 WGRZ