BUFFALO, N.Y. — Williamsville native Justin Bailey is no longer with his hometown team. Thursday night the Sabres sent Bailey to the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 37 games this season with Rochester Bailey had nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points. Bailey played 12 games with the Sabres during the 2017-18 season and had three goals and one assist.

The Sabres drafted Bailey in the second round of the 2013 NHL entry draft. Bailey had a number of chances with the Sabres but simply wasn't productive enough to stay with the big club.

In exchange for the 23-year-old Bailey the Sabres get forward Taylor Leier. Leier, 24, has 10 goals and nine assists in the AHL this season and had five points with the Flyers last season. Leier is expected to report to Rochester.