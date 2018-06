BUFFALO, NY - The Sabres have officially announced their home opener.

October 4, the Sabres will play the Boston Bruins at the KeyBank Center.

Start the countdown.



106 days until our home opener. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4WTkirCx4r — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 20, 2018

The full schedule will be released on Thursday as part of the NHL's league wide reveal at 5 p.m.

