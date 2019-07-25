BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the fifth straight year, the Sabres announced that Harborcenter will host the prospects challenge. Sabres prospects will face their counterparts from the Devils, Bruins, and Penguins September 6-9.

The team released the schedule of events on Wednesday:

Friday, Sept. 6

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

Boston vs. New Jersey, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and will go on sale August 2nd at 10:00AM.

Season ticket holders and My One Buffalo members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets prior.