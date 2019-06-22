VANCOUVER, BC — The Buffalo Sabres leave Vancouver with six new players to add to their prospect group. While last year's draft focused on the back end with five of the six picks being defensemen, 2019 swung back the other way as four of the team's six picks were forwards.

Buffalo started at No. 7 overall, when they sat still and took Lethbridge center Dylan Cozens. Cozens, known as an immaculate skater with a big frame, immediately becomes one of the best prospects in the Sabres' pool.

The team wasn't done on night one, however, as it used the 31st pick to select defenseman Ryan Johnson from Sioux Falls of the USHL. Johnson is not known for his impressive point totals, but he does excel at skating and uses that talent to be a smothering defensive presence.

Despite a long break during the second round due to the team's pick being part of the Jeff Skinner trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Sabres got back to work in the third round by taking Frolunda goalie Erik Portillo with the 67th pick. Portillo played 26 games last year for Frolunda's Under-20 team, posting a 1.99 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. He'll play his hockey next year at the University of Michigan.

Buffalo next traded its fourth-round pick (No. 122) and the second of three sixth-round picks with the Vancouver Canucks to slide up to No. 102 and select Minnesota high school forward Aaron Huglen. He scored 52 points in 24 games last season for Roseau High in Minnesota, and added four goals and 10 assists in 28 games for Fargo of the USHL. He'll play next season at the University of Minnesota.

The Sabres next used another of their 6th round picks (No. 177) and their seventh-round pick (No. 191) to move up to #No. 143 and select Swedish winger Filip Cederqvist. He played most of his hockey with the Vaxjo Lakers U20 squad before moving up to the senior team in the SHL, scoring eight points.

Finally, Buffalo capped its 2019 crop with Czech forward Lukas Rousek at No. 160 in the sixth round. Rousek played 34 games for HC Sparta Praha in the Czech Extraliga, potting four goals and five assists. He also represented the Czech Republic in numerous international tournaments.