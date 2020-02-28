LAS VEGAS — Buffalo Sabres (29-26-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (35-22-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo take on Vegas. He ranks eighth in the in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Golden Knights have gone 20-10-4 in home games. Vegas leads the league recording 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

The Sabres have gone 10-16-4 away from home. Buffalo has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 36 power-play goals.

Buffalo knocked off Vegas 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has recorded 63 total points while scoring 21 goals and collecting 42 assists for the Golden Knights. Paul Stastny has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 35 goals and has 77 points. Kyle Okposo has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Sabres: Dominik Kahun: day to day (concussion).

