BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have gone to court for their head strength and conditioning coach, Dr. Edward Anthony Gannon.

In the suit the Sabres say the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have improperly denied a green card for the doctor. Gannon, from Great Britain, has worked for the Sabres since 2015.

In a 34 page complaint the Sabres allege that the agency made an "unlawful, arbitrary" decision to deny the team's petition for permanent residency for Gannon. The team's petition classifies Dr. Gannon as a person with "extraordinary ability."

The Sabres say the denial means that Gannon could have to leave the country and that if that happens, "it impairs their ability to conduct operations in the USA and it could subject them to serious financial harm. Gannon's leaving would also disrupt their ability to develop athletes."

The story was first reported by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle Tuesday.

RELATED: Sabres to season ticket holders: Take credit or refund for unplayed games

RELATED: If NHL can award Stanley Cup, Crosby prefers a 24-team tournament

RELATED: Jack Eichel donates bouquets of flowers to nurses at Roswell Park