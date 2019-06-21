BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL announced home openers for the 2019-2020 season. The Sabres will start the regular season on the road in Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 3rd while their home opener is on Saturday, October 5th against New Jersey.
The entire 2019-2020 schedule will be released on Tuesday, June 25th at noon.
Here is the rest of the teams' home openers:
Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Arizona
Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Boston
Boston Bruins: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey
Buffalo Sabres: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey
Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Vancouver
Carolina Hurricanes: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Montreal
Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. San Jose
Colorado Avalanche: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Calgary
Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto
Dallas Stars: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Boston
Detroit Red Wings: Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Dallas
Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Vancouver
Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Tampa Bay
Los Angeles Kings: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Nashville
Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh
Montreal Canadiens: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Detroit
Nashville Predators: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Minnesota
New Jersey Devils: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg
New York Islanders: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Washington
New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Winnipeg
Ottawa Senators: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey
Pittsburgh Penguins: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Buffalo
San Jose Sharks: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Vegas
St. Louis Blues: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Washington
Tampa Bay Lightning: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa
Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles
Vegas Golden Knights: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. San Jose
Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina
Winnipeg Jets: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Minnesota