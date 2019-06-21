BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL announced home openers for the 2019-2020 season. The Sabres will start the regular season on the road in Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 3rd while their home opener is on Saturday, October 5th against New Jersey.

The entire 2019-2020 schedule will be released on Tuesday, June 25th at noon.

Here is the rest of the teams' home openers:

Anaheim Ducks: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Arizona

Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Boston

Boston Bruins: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey

Buffalo Sabres: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey

Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Vancouver

Carolina Hurricanes: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Montreal

Chicago Blackhawks: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. San Jose

Colorado Avalanche: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Calgary

Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Toronto

Dallas Stars: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Boston

Detroit Red Wings: Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Dallas

Edmonton Oilers: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Vancouver

Florida Panthers: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Kings: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Nashville

Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh

Montreal Canadiens: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Detroit

Nashville Predators: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Minnesota

New Jersey Devils: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg

New York Islanders: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Washington

New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Winnipeg

Ottawa Senators: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey

Pittsburgh Penguins: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Buffalo

San Jose Sharks: Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Vegas

St. Louis Blues: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Washington

Tampa Bay Lightning: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs. Florida

Toronto Maple Leafs: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa

Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles

Vegas Golden Knights: Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. San Jose

Washington Capitals: Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina

Winnipeg Jets: Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Minnesota