Sabres snap four-game losing streak with 3-2 win over New Jersey

Buffalo won its first game in regulation since January 26.

NEWARK, N.J. — The Sabres 5-on-5 showed signs of life again, as Buffalo scored two even strength, goals and a third on their lethal power play in its 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Forward Sam Reinhart had the Sabres second and third goals, while Colin Miller tallied the first.

The Sabres had a 3-0 lead heading into the third, when the Devils got on the board 40 seconds into the period with a goal from Kyle Palmieri. The Devils were able to pull within one with a 6-on-4 power play goal from PK Subban with 3:16 remaining in the game.