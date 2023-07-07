Sabres sign top pick Zach Benson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres now have their top draft pick under contract.
The team announced the signing of forward Zach Benson to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday.
The Sabres drafted Benson 13th overall in the 2023 draft in June.
The 18-year-old Benson starred in the Western Hockey League this past season scoring 36 goals and adding 62 assists appearing in 60 games with the Winnipeg Ice this past season.
The signing means Buffalo now has the top two picks from this year's draft class under contract. Second-round pick Anton Wahlberg signed earlier in July.