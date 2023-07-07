Sabres sign top pick Zach Benson

The Sabres have signed their top pick in the 2023 draft to a three year entry-level deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres now have their top draft pick under contract.

The team announced the signing of forward Zach Benson to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday.

The Sabres drafted Benson 13th overall in the 2023 draft in June.

The 18-year-old Benson starred in the Western Hockey League this past season scoring 36 goals and adding 62 assists appearing in 60 games with the Winnipeg Ice this past season.