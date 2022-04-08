Sabres sign Owen Power to three-year entry level contract

It's official, Owen Power is joining the Sabres.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Well if the last month of the Sabres season hasn't been fun enough, get ready, Buffalo announced today that they have officially signed top prospect Owen Power to a three-year entry level contract.

Power opted to return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season this past year. With the Wolverines losing in the frozen four to Denver this week, Power was able to start his transition into the NHL.

There is no word when Power will join the team, but it could potentially happen sooner than originally anticipated.

The Sabres have three games left on their current road trip. Thursday night they are at Florida, Sunday at Tampa Bay, and then closing it out Tuesday night at Toronto.

Their next home game is Thursday against St. Louis.

We do know Power will wear #25, he wore #22 in college but Jack Quinn has claimed that number this season with the Sabres.