BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday that the team has signed forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract.

The contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million.

Johansson is a nine-year NHL veteran, who was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2009 NHL Draft. Last season he split time between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins.

The 28 year old had 30 points in 58 combined games. He had a career-high 11 points in 22 playoff games with the Bruins during their Stanley Cup Final run.

He won a bronze medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship and got a silver medal as part of Team Sweden at the 2009 World Juniors. He also played in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.