The Sabres have signed Finnish goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a three-year entry-level contract.

Luukkonen was the Sabres second round pick in the 2017 entry draft.

He has been spending most of his time playing in Finland's second division with an 11-11-2 record with a .909 save percentage playing for Leki.

Central Scouting rated him as the top European goaltender in 2017.

