BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres have signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year contract.

Hammond is a six year veteran who has played 56 NHL games with Ottawa and Colorado. Hammond went 27-12-6 in two years with the Senators. He's played 132 AHL games and has a record of 62-56-6.

Hammond has played in five Stanley Cup playoff games. He has one win and three losses in those games with a goals against average of 3.00.

Hammond adds depth behind Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark.