BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres have signed forward Curtis Lazar to a one year contract.

He's spent the last two seasons as part of the Calgary Flames organization. The Flames acquired him from Ottawa in March of 2017.

Lazar was a first round draft pick by Ottawa in 2013. He was taken 17th overall.

Lazar has played in 246 NHL games with the Flames and Senators and has scored 51 points on 15 goals and 36 assists.

He does bring some size at 6' and 205 lbs.