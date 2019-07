BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres continue to add depth to their organization. Their latest move is signing forward Jean-Sebastian Dea to a two-year contract.

He split last season between Pittsburgh and New Jersey. He had six points in a career high 23 NHL games. Career wise he has five goals and two assists in 29 NHL games.

Dea has played in 308 regular season games in the American Hockey League. He has 185 points in those games on 83 goals and 102 assists.

He's 5'11" and 175 lbs.