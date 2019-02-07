BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres announced Tuesday that they've signed forward C.J. Smith to a two-year contract.

Signed by Buffalo as a free agent in March 2017, Smith also scored his first two NHL goals during the 2018-19 season.

Smith spent most of last season with the Rochester Americans of the AHL. He had 58 points in 62 games for the Amerks. His plus minus was an off the charts plus 26.

Smith played 11 games with the Sabres and scored two goals. He has 3 points in 13 NHL games with the Sabres. He's expected to compete for a bottom-six role with the Sabres this season.