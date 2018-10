BUFFALO - After an offseason of change, the Sabres are set to open the season at home against the Boston Bruins.

The game tonight will feature the NHL debut of top overall pick Rasmus Dahlin.

It will be Jack Eichel's first game after being named team Captain on Wednesday.

The Bruins are coming off a 7-0 loss to the Washington Capitals in their season opener Wednesday night.

