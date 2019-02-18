BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday night Sabres forward Kyle Okposo was in a fight with the Rangers Anthony DeAngelo.

During the short scrap Okposo took a punch to the face. Okposo immediately headed for the Sabres locker room after the fight.

After the game head coach Phil Housley said Okposo did not suffer a concussion but Okposo did not play Sunday night against the Devils. It was the first game he's missed this season.

Okposo reportedly met with an athletic trainer Sunday in New Jersey. Okposo was not on the ice for practice Monday morning in Florida. After the session, Sabres head coach Housley said that Okposo had returned to Buffalo to be further examined by team doctors.

In 2017, Okposo had post concussion reactions that landed him in in the intensive care unit of Buffalo General Medical Center.

Okposo is in the third year of a seven year contract he signed with the Sabres in 2016. The 30 year old has 10 goals and 12 assists in 57 games for the season.